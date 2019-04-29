Even my Dad is cooler than me!

So, it’s true. My Dad is waaaay cooler than me. I mean, there are a lot of reasons, but my Dad is more hip than I am when it comes to shows. My Dad know’s everything about Game of Thrones, Avengers: Endgame, all that stuff! I just started watching Soprano’s last year. My wife and I started watching the Office years after it went off the air. It’s not that I don’t want to watch these things, it’s just that I am lazy. Okay, maybe that isn’t right. More like, I miss the first few episodes. Then I don’t want to watch in the beginning of a season. Then I plan on starting from the beginning….and then I just never do. Man, I need to get on the band wagon soon with all of this stuff. There’s some good TV I am missing out on! Heard there was a great show called Cheers that I should check out too!

I need to get to the movies more too!