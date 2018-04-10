Does This Jacket Make Me Look Fat?

Another day, another online shopping mishap. Courtesy of Becky Latham

A woman who ordered a coat online is going viral after it turned out to be much, much larger than she expected.

On Friday, Becky Latham shared two pictures on Twitter comparing what a teal puffer jacket from Urban Outfitters looked like on the retailer’s website versus what she looked like wearing the same coat. In the first photo, the puffer jacket appears to be a standard size: slightly large but stylishly so.

In the second photo, Latham can be seen wearing the same jacket, but it’s so enormous that the picture almost looks Photoshopped at first glance — like someone had edited her head to appear much smaller than it actually is. Or, perhaps, pumped the jacket full of air. It’s also possible that she ordered a larger size.

But Latham took the disappointing purchase in stride. “Thank you @UrbanOutfitters,” she joked. “It’s exactly like I imagined.” Her post has since racked up over 34,000 likes, and many people have drawn hilarious parallels between the photo of Latham in the puffer jacket and various characters in pop culture.

Of course, it’s not the first time online shopping has let someone down, and it won’t be the last. From terrifying face masks to strangely disproportionate teddy bears, social media users have documented their online shopping mishaps time and time again, much to the internet’s — and our — delight.