DJEMBE! Janelle’s Show & Tell

I had the chance to attend a performance of the newest show in town called DJEMBE! (pronounced “jem-bay!”) at the Apollo Theater in Chicago… and it rocked!

A djembe or jembe is a rope-tuned skin-covered goblet drum played with bare hands, originally from West Africa.

DJEMBE!, the show, is a theatrical concert taking audiences on an unforgettable musical journey through decades of beloved hits and musical genres, where you’ll play along to songs you love with your very own djembe drum as there’s a drum on every seat. You’ll jam to songs “We Are Family,” “Kiss,” “Happy” and more all led by world-class Broadway and Chicago performers. Join the party by drumming with the performers, who will also instruct you.

I enjoy theater, I love music, I adore traveling and I’ve been to Africa three times. I knew I had to attend! I even wore a necklace to the show that I bought from a local artisan when I visited Kenya. Special thanks to my friends Jeannette and John for coming to DJEMBE! with me.

What’s really cool is that Oprah chose DJEMBE! to lead her Super Soul Sessions.

Fresh from a smash-hit international tour, DJEMBE! made its U.S. premiere at the Apollo Theater on March 19th. The production runs through May 12, 2019.

The show is 90 minutes with no intermission, is family friendly, good for ages 8 and up.

For more information, visit DjembeTheShow.com.

Check out a video and photos below.