Christmas Cash 2016 – Official Contest Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE CHRISTMAS CASH CONTEST



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).

Sponsor(s): 102.3 WXLC-FM, 3250 Belvidere Road, Waukegan, Illinois 60085, and Elite Motors, 822 N Lake Street, Mundelein, Illinois 60060 (collectively, “Sponsor”).

Promotional Period : The Christmas Cash contest (the “Promotion”) begins on or around Wednesday, November 23, 2016 at 7:00 a.m. CST and ends until the 3rd Christmas Cash Code has been solved, Date TBD (the “Promotional Period”). Entry Deadline : N/A Eligibility Restrictions : The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia (except NY and FL) who 21 years of age or older at the time of entry and who live or work within 50 miles of 102.3 WXLC-FM, 3250 Belvidere Road, Waukegan, Illinois 60085. Employees of WXLC-FM (the “Station”), its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, its advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other broadcast stations in the Station’s listening area, and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States, in NY and FL, as applicable, and where prohibited.

Individuals may only win a major Station-conducted contest/sweepstakes, valued $600 or more, only once every twelve (12) months.

Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.

Entry Method : To participate in the Promotion, you may enter via the following method(s).

VIA TELEPHONE – At the time of their call, entrants must provide all requested information, including their first and last name, complete postal address (street, city, state, and zip code), email address, telephone number, and date of birth. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s telephone system is the official time keeping device for the Promotion.

Prizes : One (1) cash card prize worth $1,000.00 USD, one (1) cash card prize worth $2,000.00 USD and one (1) cash card prize worth $3,000.00 USD. Odds of Winning : Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. There will be three (3) total Christmas Cash winners. Winner Selection and Notification :

Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

Each weekday at 7:20am, 10:20am, 2:20pm, 4:20pm, and 6:20pm, the on-air personality will announce for listeners to call in and be a certain number.

Each weekday at 12:20pm, on-air personality will draw a random name from our on-site Elite Motors entry box and give them a call to try and solve the Christmas Cash Code. If entrant does not pick up their phone or their phone goes into voicemail, on-air personality will then announce for listeners to call in and be a certain number.

Callers must correctly repeat all digits that have already been uncovered, in order, before giving their guess. If a wrong number is given, the next caller will be taken.

Callers will guess correct numbers until an incorrect number is given.

Digits may appear multiple times in one code.

The caller who correctly repeats all numbers in correct order and guesses the 10th digit correctly will be the winner.

Conditions : Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the station conducting the Promotion (in combination with any prizes won in Promotions run by any other Alpha radio station) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize. Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and guest’s (where applicable) permission for the Alpha or its agents to photograph, film and record each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, Alpha may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel companion, where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release. In the case of a conflict in this paragraph 3 b and any similar paragraph in contest specific rules the general specific rules will govern. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you: agree to grant Alpha a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit, telecast, exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise exploit any items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted as part of your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner and in any and all formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without payment to you or any third party; acknowledge that Alpha reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to use the Materials at all; and

iii. represent and warrant that: you are at least as old as the age of majority in your state; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to Alpha the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.