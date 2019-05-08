The Chris Farley tribute from Adam Sandler on Saturday Night Live may bring tears to your eyes.

Adam Sandler was the host of SNL recently and he wrote a song remembering his good friend Chris Farley as a tribute to his life. When I watched it, I got a little choked up. Chris Farley was a legend on SNL and his movies made many of us laugh. My favorites were his roles as the motivational speaker and Tommy Boy. Oh… and the Chippendales dancer. The song lyrics were quite personal and were a reminder of the great roles Chris played both on and off SNL.

I think Adam is fighting back tears himself as he sang this. RIP Chris! I hope you enjoy this as much as I did.