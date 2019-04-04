Avengers: Endgame – MCU Catch Up Time

The presale of tickets for Avengers: Endgame broke all previous box office sales records in only 6 hours. This is your chance to get caught up on the entire storyline leading to its release April 26th. I’m quite certain this movie will Hulk-smash all box offices totals and be one of the most talked about films for a long time to come. Fair warning, if you haven’t seen ALL the MCU movies, there may be some spoilers here so be prepared.

Let’s be honest, there’ll be plenty of Marvel movies to come even after the Endgame is played out because there are so many other heroes still waiting in the wings to take the spotlight. I’m sure the Marvel Comic Universe will continue to thrive for several years to come even though it may be tough to top the Avengers series. This movie series has been an epic journey of historic proportion.

This is the moment we MCU fans have all been waiting for. I, personally, can’t wait to see it! If you would like to have the entire storyline fresh in your mind before seeing Endgame, below is the recommended order in which to watch all the movies. I have a feeling diehards will be planning watch parties prior to the movie release.

Enjoy watching the movies again or, perhaps, for the first time, and be sure to do “whatever it takes” to be a part of the Endgame! Happy Watching!!

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain Marvel

Iron Man, Iron Man 2

Thor

The Incredible Hulk

Avengers, Iron Man 3

Thor: The Dark World

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Guardians Of The Galaxy

Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol. 2

Avengers: Age Of Ultron

Ant-Man

Captain America: Civil War

Black Panther

Spiderman: Homecoming

Ant-Man And The Wasp

Doctor Strange

Thor: Ragnarok

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame