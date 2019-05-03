Avengers End Game Plot Holes – SPOILER ALERT

So now that much of the world has seen Avengers End Game, ( I saw it in 3-D which was totally awesome) some of us have started a “nerd-off” discussing plot holes. We are trying to understand the new Marvel Universe that has unfolded. WARNING: SPOILER ALERT – STOP HERE IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN THE MOVIE

The video will shed light on the Thanos plot hole. The link to the article will help explain some of the issues with Cap.

The time travel aspect has me very confused. I’m not sure I still follow everything. I thought I had it all figured out until I sat down with some of my fellow MCU nerds. I now have more questions than answers.

The information here helps. However, it has left me with enough questions that I think I am going to have to see Avengers End Game a couple more times. I would like to try and figure it all out. Maybe I just need to let it go and chalk it up to “movie magic”. Decide for yourself. Again, if you haven’t seen the movie, you are now tainted to the entire End Game.

I promise this, even if you haven’t seen it and you allowed yourself to read or see these spoilers, you still will have to see the movie to fully appreciate what Joe and Anthony Russo have accomplished. It was an emotional rollercoaster and THOR stole the show in my opinion.

The link below will help explain some of the questions surrounding the end of the movie so, again, major spoiler alert if you decide to follow the link for the explanations.

If you have seen the movie, I hope this helps a little. I still recommend doing “whatever it takes” to enjoy the movie despite the spoiler exposure.