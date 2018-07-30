Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute (7.30.18)

Nicole Kidman and her family were spending some time at their home in Australia when they realized a giant tarantula was stuck in their pool. Nicole, being the superhero that she is, didn’t hesitate to grab a jar and catch the spider, releasing it safely.Meanwhile, her kids were screaming at the top of their lungs watching their mom’s daring rescue.Do you have a phobia?
Billy Joel Reveals His Wild Idea for a Farewell Tour….While he does not have plans of stopping his run anytime soon, he does have a crazy idea on how he might end it.In a recent interview he described his vision on ending his tour, “the stage is a living-room set: couch, TV, coffee table, food. And there’s bulletproof glass between me and the audience. Then I come out and lay down on the couch. I grab the remote and start watching TV. The crowd after a couple minutes goes, ‘F**k this,’ and starts throwing s**t at the glass” He stated that by ending it this way he knows his fans would never want to pay to see him again.What’s one thing your favorite artist could say or do to make you not like them anymore?
The Globe claims Gwen Stefani allegedly wants Blake Shelton to take better care of himself. A source tells the magazine; ”Gwen says he could solve his health issues by changing a few things — like wearing protective earplugs, eating better, and stretching and doing some light exercise. She would love to have a child or two with him as soon as possible, and the last thing she wants is a deaf, crippled dad to deal with as well as a newborn.”
Kristen Bell tells You magazine that monogamy is challenging. “I see the benefits of a society with monogamous relationships, but it’s difficult because you’re still attracted to other people. Dax (husband) was in an open relationship in his 20s and it scared me when we first started dating. We don’t have one and I don’t know if we ever will. I think what alleviates the pressure-cooker of monogamy is understanding that your partner’s attraction to someone else is nothing to do with you. I talk about who I’m attracted to in front of Dax, and he’ll say: ‘I could never pick your type out in a line-up’. If I ever get to make out with Riz Ahmed, Dax will give me a round of applause! I’ve told Dax that if, one day, Jennifer Lopez comes up to him and says, ‘I need a weekend away with you in Sonoma’, you have to go now, because I am clear that Jennifer Lopez’s beauty is not a reflection on me not being good enough. Here’s the thing, I love this man and I would not want him to be on his deathbed thinking, ‘I could have had sex with Jennifer Lopez…”’
People magazine claims Nikki Bella has cancelled her wedding to John Cena. She said; “I wish it could be different, and I think that’s why I’ve had almost six years of working on us and fighting and just taking in a lot. I just feel like I’ve hit the point that I’m just so exhausted and done. He’s waiting for my final decision. I think I know it, but I’m just afraid to say it. I just don’t want to hurt him. It’s just hard when you love someone so much and care for them so much, but you just can’t do it anymore. It’s not his fault, it’s not my fault. We’ve had this amazing love story and it’s just come to an end.”