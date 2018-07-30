Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute (7.30.18)

Billy Joel Reveals His Wild Idea for a Farewell Tour….While he does not have plans of stopping his run anytime soon, he does have a crazy idea on how he might end it.In a recent interview he described his vision on ending his tour, “the stage is a living-room set: couch, TV, coffee table, food. And there’s bulletproof glass between me and the audience. Then I come out and lay down on the couch. I grab the remote and start watching TV. The crowd after a couple minutes goes, ‘F**k this,’ and starts throwing s**t at the glass” He stated that by ending it this way he knows his fans would never want to pay to see him again.What’s one thing your favorite artist could say or do to make you not like them anymore?

The Globe claims Gwen Stefani allegedly wants Blake Shelton to take better care of himself. A source tells the magazine; ”Gwen says he could solve his health issues by changing a few things — like wearing protective earplugs, eating better, and stretching and doing some light exercise. She would love to have a child or two with him as soon as possible, and the last thing she wants is a deaf, crippled dad to deal with as well as a newborn.”

Kristen Bell tells You magazine that monogamy is challenging. “I see the benefits of a society with monogamous relationships, but it’s difficult because you’re still attracted to other people. Dax (husband) was in an open relationship in his 20s and it scared me when we first started dating. We don’t have one and I don’t know if we ever will. I think what alleviates the pressure-cooker of monogamy is understanding that your partner’s attraction to someone else is nothing to do with you. I talk about who I’m attracted to in front of Dax, and he’ll say: ‘I could never pick your type out in a line-up’. If I ever get to make out with Riz Ahmed, Dax will give me a round of applause! I’ve told Dax that if, one day, Jennifer Lopez comes up to him and says, ‘I need a weekend away with you in Sonoma’, you have to go now, because I am clear that Jennifer Lopez’s beauty is not a reflection on me not being good enough. Here’s the thing, I love this man and I would not want him to be on his deathbed thinking, ‘I could have had sex with Jennifer Lopez…”’