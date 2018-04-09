Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 4/9/18

43 year-old Leonardo DiCaprio is allegedly dating a 20 year-old model named Camila Morrone. The couple has been seen together in Japan. Leo and Camilla first started seeing each other in December.

The Miami Herald claims Russell Crowe’s divorce auction took place on Friday. His suit of armor from ”Gladiator” sold for $96,000. Russell’s jockstrap from the movie ”Cinderella Man” sold for $5,374. Russell’s auction earned him $3.7 million

KATE HUDSON is pregnant with her third child, and in a video she posted on Instagram Friday, she revealed that it’s going to be her first girl. Her boyfriend DANNY FUJIKAWA is the father.

In the video caption, she said, quote, “If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children.

“Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food Instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been.”

Kate has a 14-year-old son named Ryder with Chris Robinson from the Black Crowes, and a 6-year-old son named Bingham with Matthew Bellamy from Muse.

OZZY OSBOURNE has given up driving, because he doesn’t want to cause any more accidents. He got in a fender-bender recently, and apparently after that, he just decided he didn’t want to be behind the wheel anymore. Jack Osbourne says, quote, “He was already driving less and less. I think he’s of that mindset he’d rather not have the responsibility. Think about it . . . Ozzy bumps someone and it’s like next thing you know we are going to sue for a billion . . . because people are silly.” Ozzy finally got his driver’s license in 2009, after YEARS of failing tests. He once said that he fell asleep during one test, and when he woke up, there was a note on the seat that said, quote, “You have failed.”